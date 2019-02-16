Christy Carlson Romano: What’s in My Bag?

Here’s the sitch: Since nine-month pregnant Christy Carlson Romano can’t drink, she opts for Martinelli’s non-alcoholic sparkling cider. “It’s kind of my mom-osa,” jokes the mother of Isabella, 2, who she shares with husband Brendan Rooney.

Disney Channel’s Kim Possible star, 34, dishes more of her favorites to Us.

Perfect Timing

“Now and then, I’ll carry my MVMT Lexington watch with me. If I have a meeting, I’ll put it on because it’s something that helps me feel like an adult.”

Mane Attraction

“For Christmas, I got the Dyson Airwrap styler. It’s unbelievable and pretty compact. If I’m en route to Los Angeles, I’ve got to be audition-ready.”

Passing Notes

“I went back to college almost five years ago and this girl asked me, ‘Are you Christy Carlson Romano?’ in note form. I thought it was unique that someone gave me this, asking who I am.”

Her Little Bookworm

“Izzie is a bit nerdy. I love that about her. She likes Sandra Boynton books.”

Planning Ahead

“I just started using the Full Focus planner. It’s changing my life. It comes with cheats for you to approach your goals for the year.”

What else is inside Romano’s Michael Kors bag? A Michael Kors Continental Wallet in black; an iPhone X in a rose-gold marble Lumee case; an EOS lip balm in Strawberry Sorbet; an Oribe Gold Lust Hair Oil; a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Red Carpet Red; a Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter; a YSL Mon Paris perfume; a travel-size Dermologica moisturizer; a L’occitane Brume Perfectrice Perfecting Mist; WaterWipes; Raising Girls by Steve Biddulph; credit cards; a Target card; cash; Baby Butz diaper cream; Abby & Finn diapers; a pom-pom keychain connected to her Audi car key and house key; a wireless mophie charger; a banana hair clip; a Wet Brush; a prayer card; Scope Mini Brushes; New Chapter Prenatal Vitamins; a Bic pen and Blue Diamond’s Nut-Thins.

