Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her sex life as a Christian woman and the backlash she received in September after sharing a photo of her husband, Valeri Bure, with his hand on her breast.

The Fuller House star, 44, got candid during an appearance on the “Confessions of a Crappy Christian” podcast earlier this week and spoke about the criticism she received from fans who told her that she “should be more modest” and claimed the handsy photo with her husband of more than two decades was “so inappropriate.”

“I’m a Christian, my husband’s a Christian and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years,” the mother of three said. “And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work. This is something to be celebrated as a Christian.”

“Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you’ve never had sex, and we only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children,” the Kind Is the New Classy author continued. “If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage.”

Cameron Bure admitted that she found it difficult to embrace her sexuality when she first got married because of those ideas.

“I lived in such a fear of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not supposed to be a sexual person, because I have to save myself. God is going to think negatively of me if I’m having sex or doing things or fooling around,” she said. “There was such a shame culture on it that when I got married, I was like, I don’t know how to adjust my brain.”

“For so many times, especially in the beginning, but for a few years, I would have sex with my husband thinking like, ‘Oh my gosh, is God looking at me and like is this bad?'” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress added. “It’s very difficult to flip that switch. And it has taken years to work through it and then understand it and enjoy it and then embrace it. Now I embrace it so much that my kids are like, ‘Mom, please stop talking about sex. Please stop.'”