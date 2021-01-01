Turning the page! From Khloé Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, celebs got a little creative with their 2020 New Year’s Eve celebrations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Revenge Body host, 36, kicked off the holiday with a series of throwback snaps from a 2019’s New Year’s Eve bash. “I am staying in and cuddling my TuTu for NYE,” she later informed fans in an Instagram Story on Thursday, December 31. “I hope everyone is staying safe and protecting their loved ones. I pray that this time next year everything will be better! Everyone be safe!! Happy New Year’s Eve!”

As the clock ticked toward midnight, Kardashian gave her social media followers a peek at how she rang in 2021 with her 2-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly confirmed in August that the longtime on-off couple had reconciled after their February 2019 breakup. Thompson, 29, has been living in Massachusetts since being traded to the Boston Celtics in November.

“✨Happy New Year’s! Best party in town! Party for two!!” the reality star wrote via Instagram. “2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! ✨ positive blessed vibes only ✨.”

Like Kardashian, Teigen, 35, spent a low-key night with her loved ones. “Cinnamon rolling into the new year lol sober new year is l i t,” she joked alongside an Instagram video of herself peeling apples while husband John Legend played board games with their friend Jen Atkin. One day earlier, the Lip Sync Battle cohost opened up about her decision to pursue sobriety.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, showing off her copy of Holly Whitaker‘s book, Quit Like a Woman. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep. … I have been sober ever since. And even if you can’t see yourself doing or just plain don’t want to, it’s still an incredible read.”

While end-of-year festivities may have looked a little different for most celebs amid the COVID-19 crisis, expressions of gratitude weren’t hard to find. As they said goodbye to 2020, Jennifer Garner, Becca Kufrin and more looked ahead with a positive outlook and thanked their fans for all of their support through a tough year.

Scroll down to see how the stars celebrated the end of 2020!