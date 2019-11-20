



Tired of the same-old looks this winter? Jen Atkin is here with some fresh inspiration that she pulled from the most unlikely of places. And we are so here for it.

We caught up with the hairstylist to the stars when she was down in the Bahamas for e.l.f.’s annual Beautyscape, which offers attendees access to some of the most influential people in the beauty business through panels, speeches and friendly competitions. While chatting trends and travel beauty over the phone, she spilled the two places she’s pulling her ideas from this season.

Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton Says He ‘Keeps Trying to Convince Kim to Go Back to Blonde’

First is her day-to-day trend inspo, which is a “very ‘90s off-duty vibe.” This means a blowout tucked into a turtleneck “á la Gwyneth Paltrow,” as well as super shiny, healthy-looking hair “like Caroline Kennedy.”

To get in on these super chic looks, Atkin has a few tips to achieve them flawlessly. For instance, those who deal with static or frizz when pulling your hair out of a sweater, she recommends a toothbrush and hairspray for touch-ups or Ouai’s Finishing Cream. “It’s like a lotion for the hair instead of just using oil, which can get too greasy.” And believe it or not, this product is also great to achieve that healthy-looking slicker style as well.

Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Shares His Most Practical Beauty Tips for the Holidays

If you’re more of a Kennedy type, nail that truly wow-worthy shine by blow-drying your hair with a smoothing boar bristle brush and cold air. The cool temperature will help to lock in that reflective-level moisture for a glossy finish.

While these are great for daily looks, when it comes to holiday Atkin is turning towards another source: vintage Barbie and Bratz dolls. This means more exaggerated looks featuring lots of hair accessories. Think: bows, hairpins and pearls. Not only do these allow for quick and easy ways to glam-up any hairstyle for a holiday gathering, but anyone can do it.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

She admits that her favorite festive hairstyle for this season is a perky half-up half-down that’s tied together with an oversized bow. This is similar to what she created for Hailey Baldwin at the 2019 Met Gala. “It just looked super fun and flirty.”

Being so in touch with the industry, the hair pro delivered a keynote speech at the e.l.f.-sponsored event, spreading her knowledge on how best to build a beauty business, as she celebrated upcoming talent with the finalists that attended the gathering.

“I jumped at the chance to be a part of what they’re doing this weekend,” she told Us. “Like e.l.f. I really believe in empowering younger talent and giving them an opportunity.”

But that’s not the only reason it seemed like a good fit to team up with the cosmetics brand for the occasion. She’s also been a fan of their products for years after discovering them when exploring the Target beauty aisle. Her favorite picks? The Makeup Remover Cleansing Cloths and the Lip Plumping Gloss in Mocha Twist and Champagne Glam. “I’ve been wearing a lot of neutral colors lately,” she explained. “And it’s really great for every day.”

Now all you have to do is pair that with a sleek headband hairstyle and you’re perfectly on-trend this winter.