



The holidays are approaching faster than we know it and while you may have to deal with the pressure of planning parties or figuring what to wear, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic sat down with Stylish on Monday, November 18, to reveal his top tips to ensure your beauty looks are stress-free (and on-point.)

Dedivanovic, who’s known for working with Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Ariana Grande, Lucy Hale, Suki Waterhouse, Bebe Rexha, Lucy Liu, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and more A-listers, is used to getting his clients ready for back-to-back events, so when he shared his insights with Us, we were all ears.

Holiday 2018 Hair and Makeup Ideas Inspired by Celebrity Beauty Looks

First and foremost, to ease any worries, the makeup artist relies on three gummy vitamin supplements that do more than just cure a sweet tooth.

“My days can get very hectic and it’s so crucial to have the OLLY Ultimate Beauty Kit with me while constantly on the go. … Particularly during the busy holiday season, it’s important to take a moment to relax and de-stress. I love the Goodbye Stress gummies because they work fast to keep my mind and body calm,” the beauty guru added.

Other than starting on your skin from within, Dedivanovic also spilled how you can master a done-up look in a matter of minutes that are perfect for those nights you’re rushing from work to a fancy fete.



These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

“Right now I’m loving a natural glam look and I love to draw out the best version of a woman’s natural complexion and features;” he said.

“During the holiday season, lips should be the main focus,” the makeup artist told Stylish. “Lipstick adds that immediate boost of confidence and a pop of color and the added drama goes a long way. If you’re short on time, apply a bit of color on the middle of your lips and blend it well into your natural lips.”

If you want to take it up a notch and experiment with some shimmer or glitter, but are faced with the dreaded makeup removal process at the end of the night, Dedivanovic has a simple solution for that too.

Happy National Unicorn Day! 9 Beauty Products to Get Your Sparkle On

“Like all stubborn makeup, shimmer and glitter is best removed with oil and a cotton pad,” he dished. “Soak the cotton pad with baby oil and gently glide and sweep over your skin. It always does the trick.”