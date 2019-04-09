Happy National Unicorn Day! Yes, that’s right, April 9 is the holiday devoted entirely to the mythical creature that has spawned an entire market of sparkly and holographic beauty products that seek to capture its enchanting — if not illusive — charm.

While the origins of the day are unknown, the unicorn dates back to Ancient Greek mythology and has long served as a symbol of love, purity and magic. For those of Us of the Lisa Frank generation, the whimsical motif always included lots of rainbows and shimmer — and the more recent interpretations are no different.

In the last few years, we’ve reached peak unicorn fandom with food (need we remind you of Starbucks’ uber-sweet Unicorn Frappuccino?), beauty products and more devoted to the whimsical creature. When it comes to hair, makeup and skin care, there have been products branded as unicorn tears, essences and even snot, but what all these products have in common is there holographic glittery goodness.

It should come as no surprise that National Unicorn Day falls just before the start of music festival season. Weekend one of Coachella kicks off on Friday, April 12, and light-reflective unicorn beauty is practically a must in the Palm Springs desert. Whether you’re adding streaks of glitter to your boho waves or getting your glow on with iridescent highlighters, festival beauty is of the more-is-more mentality.

From sparkly hair pastes and sunscreens to super shimmery nail polishes and body powders, we’ve rounded up the some of the most festive unicorn beauty products. Keep scrolling to shop our picks!

