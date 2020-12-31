On her own path. Days after revealing she’s sober, Chrissy Teigen opened up about how and when she stopped drinking.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 30, the Cravings author credited writer Holly Whitaker’s book, Quit Like a Woman, for inspiring her to make a change in her life. Teigen received the book on her 35th birthday on November 30.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” she wrote. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

The Sports Illustrated model continued, “I have been sober ever since. And even if you can’t see yourself doing or just plain don’t want to, it’s still an incredible read.”

Whitaker, 41, later thanked Teigen “a thousand times over” on her Instagram Stories for sharing her “humanity and multitudes, always.”

Earlier this week, the Chrissy’s Court star revealed that has gone several weeks without alcohol. As she shared a silly video of herself dancing in a swimsuit to Instagram on Tuesday, December 29, one fan jokingly commented: “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” In response, the businesswoman shared a string of heart emojis and prayer hand emojis as she wrote, “4 weeks sober.”

Back in 2017, Teigen revealed that she was taking a break from alcohol. “I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost said she “felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected,” adding, “That feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for [my husband] John [Legend], for anybody.”

Teigen shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with the 42-year-old “All of Me” crooner. In September, the former FABLife cohost announced the loss of her pregnancy due to placenta abruption complications.

On Good Morning America in November, she credited her two little ones for helping her through the challenging period. “You don’t want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much,” she said, noting that her children bring “so much joy, every single day and so much adventure every day.”