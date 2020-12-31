Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More Stars Say Goodbye to 2020

2020 was a rocky year, to say the least. That being said, many stars have had no problem in saying farewell to 2020 ahead of the new year.

Mindy Kaling took to Instagram on Thursday, December 31, to bid adieu with a meme. Sharing a reference to her former sitcom The Office, the 41-year-old actress and writer’s character Kelly Kapoor is shown saying, “I mean, I video chat, I Skype, I text, I tweet, I phone, I woof.” In the caption, she noted that her post “pretty much sums up 2020.”

In September, the Mindy Project alum quietly welcomed her second child, a son named Spencer. “This time has been so challenging,” the comedian, who is also the mother to a 2-year-old named Katherine, said on the Today show in October. “So, just to have this little, cuddly 9-pound human living with me has just been the most fun, uplifting thing.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, for her part, wrapped up 2020 with a photo of herself flashing her middle finger. Along with the funny pic, she reflected on the ups and downs that occurred throughout the challenging year.

“This is my goodbye to 2020. I have hope for 2021. I hope my children can step foot in a classroom for the first time since March. I hope to hug my friends back home in NYC that I haven’t seen since March,” the 43-year-old actress wrote. “I hope to safely get to leave the state of California and not feel that I am making the jobs of doctors and nurses and frontline workers more difficult.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum then regarded 2020 as “the hardest” year she can remember, adding, “But it also had its beauty. Never in my life would I have ever been afforded this kind of quality time with my kids and my husband [Freddie Prinze Jr.]. I will always find the joy in that (even though at times I too get frustrated) And yes, I would love to find myself in new places, exploring new surroundings, but I will continue to choose to be part of the solution and follow the guidelines.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr., 44, expanded their brood earlier this month when they adopted twin Akita puppies, Kumi and Sato. The She’s All That actor told Us Weekly exclusively the additional ways the couple “mixed it up a little bit” in 2020. “We did Christmas a little bit early,” he revealed on December 10. “We got the kids a trampoline ‘cause we had the space.”

Additionally, Taylor Swift uniquely parted ways with 2020 by posing in a bear costume. “Bye 2020,” the “Willow” singer, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 31. “It’s been weird.”

Despite the bumpiness that occurred globally from March onward, Swift used her time in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic to create two successful surprise albums: Folklore and Evermore. She dropped Evermore on her 31st birthday on December 13.

Scroll down to see how stars are honoring the end of 2020.