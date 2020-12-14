Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift just dropped her second surprise album of the year, Evermore, on Friday, December 11 — and fans think that she may already have a third secret record on the back burner.

Swifties began theorizing whether the Folklore era is actually part of a trilogy after the recent release of her ninth studio album, which is the “sister record” to her summer release. As for the supposed evidence, fans noticed that a deluxe edition of Folklore’s cover features the word “Woodvale” hidden in trees.

“….woodvale??? third sister album???? and on the ‘hide and seek’ cover ITS LITERALLY HIDING IN THE TREES,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “forever standing by the woodvale theory it makes too much sense.”

A third Swiftie shared a clip from Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, during which the 31-year-old singer corrects herself when she mistakenly says “trilogy” instead of “trinity” while discussing songs from the album. “Jack [Antonoff]’s reaction to Taylor saying ‘trinity’ and then correcting herself #ts10 #woodvale,” the user tweeted.

Swift is known for hiding clues in plain sight. Days before announcing Evermore’s arrival, she promoted her recent Entertainment Weekly profile and its subsequent photoshoot. “This outfit really screams ‘TIS THE DAMN SEASON,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside one shot, as she secretly referenced what is now known as the record’s fourth track.

The Pennsylvania native’s surprise ninth album arrived just two days before her birthday. “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 10. “You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

Swift added, “I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.”

Four months before Evermore, Swift unexpectedly released Folklore in July to rave reviews. The record went on to earn six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.