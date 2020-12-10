Freddie Prinze Jr Says Having Puppies Is Harder Than Raising Babies

Double trouble! Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why puppies are more work than babies after adding two dogs to his family earlier this month.

“Puppies, puppies are harder,” Prinze Jr., 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 10, while promoting Kelley Blue Book’s 2021 Best Buy Awards and partnership with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The GEGG WARS: Galaxy of Crime actor, who shares daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 8, with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, admitted that there is more incentive to nurture a child, because one day they will hopefully return the favor.

“Like [with] the kids you go, ‘OK, when they’re older, if I’m nice to them, they’re going to take care of me,’” he explained. “Dogs, you’re, like, man, when they’re older, then I will take care of them more. So, puppies are harder.”

The She’s All That actor and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum brought home twin Akita puppies, Kumi and Sato, earlier this month.

“We kind of mixed it up a little bit this year. We did Christmas a little bit early,” the Scooby Doo star revealed. “We got the kids a trampoline ‘cause we had the space. And then the ultimate [gift was], we got puppies.”

Prinze Jr. added: “If you want to see super cute, nine-week-old Akita puppies, go on my Instagram page or Sarah’s Instagram page, where all we do is just spam photos and videos of them.”

He noted that Sato and Kumi are “a ton of work,” joking that the new additions have made him look “so sleepy” amid the training process. The family introduced their pups via Instagram on Friday, December 4.

“Welcome to the family Kumi and Sato (they are 8 week old Akita twins),” Gellar, 43, captioned a series of photos of the dogs. “Be prepared for lots of doggie spam from me because they are beyond cute (and also because I won’t be going anywhere for awhile) 🐶 #akita #akitasofinstagram.”

The 24 alum has also shared videos of the little ones, sleeping and playing tug of war at their California home.

In-between training the dogs and preparing for a small holiday at home, Prinze Jr. teamed up with Kelley Blue Book to launch their own island, KBB.com HQ, for Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and the company’s 2021 Best Buy Awards list.

“You can find the best car for you,” Prinze Jr. told Us about Kelley Blue Book’s best value-per-dollar cars list. “They have 17 different major classes, categories that you can look through. And you can find great models.”

The company has also appealed to gamers with their new island, which is accessible for Animal Crossing users, from now until Thursday, December 17. As players fish the trash out of the water in the game, Kelley Blue Book will be donating money to American Rivers to help with river preservation.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi