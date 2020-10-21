Doing it differently! Sarah Michelle Gellar is preparing for an at-home Halloween with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s two kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t trick or treat,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 20, while promoting her Apothic Wines partnership. “I said to my kids: ‘It’s Halloween, we’re going to figure it out. We’re going to have costumes.’ I promised them that it’ll be a different way to celebrate the holiday, but we’ll make it festive and special nonetheless.”

The actress, who shares Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8, has already teased her costume via Instagram.

“Freddie and I, we usually do a costume together every year,” the New York native told Us of her Scooby-Doo costar, 44. “This is the first year we’re not because we were trying to figure out if Halloween was going to happen and what we were going to do. This year … I’m doing a costume with one of our children, and he’s doing a costume with our other child.”

The Cruel Intentions star dubbed this their “choose-your-own-adventure Halloween,” explaining, “It shows you how creative we can be and how adaptable as humans we can be. … It’s like a metaphor for this year. You can make it what you want to be. There are some things we can’t change, there are some fixed circumstances, but there are other paths that we can take.”

Gellar is also having a “sexy, mysterious Halloween experience” this year with the help of Apothic Wines’ interactive experience.

“It’s perfect for staying socially distant,” the Stirring Up Fun With Food author gushed to Us. “I think we’ve all at times tried to figure out the wine that we like. You always want to seem so confident … so you get to have fun and get the wine chosen for you. And you can still leave your quarantine sweatpants on.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe