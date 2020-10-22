Spooky season is here! Jenna Dewan, Maci Bookout and more celebrity parents have been carving pumpkins with their kids.

“This is Halloween,” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, captioned an Instagram Story photo of four gourds on October 18. Three were carved, while the fourth was painted pink and decorated with dots.

The Gracefully You author went on to show her daughter, Everly, hard at work scooping seeds out of her pumpkin.

The Connecticut native shares her 7-year-old with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, and welcomed her and fiancé Steve Kazee’s son, Callum, now 7 months, in March.

As for Bookout, 29, the Teen Mom 2 star’s three kids — Bentley, 11, Jayde, 5, and Maverick, 4 — posed for a photo with her pumpkin masterpieces that same day. Bentley carved a skull, while his younger brother and sister opted for spiders and funny faces, respectively.

“Tis’ my favorite time of the year,” the MTV personality wrote via Instagram. “The kiddos and their pumpkins! Who’s excited to see our family Halloween costume this year? Eeeeek 2020! #thingsthatmatter #halloween.”

Fellow reality star Mackenzie McKee commented, “Boys are twins.”

The Battle Upstairs author shares Bentley with her ex-fiancé, Ryan Edwards, and Jayden and Maverick with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Meanwhile, Hilary Duff’s son, Luca, 8, posed with his hands in his pumpkin on October 18, while the Younger star, 33, decorated a gingerbread house. She used orange frosting and spooky decorations.

Other celebrity parents have been choosing to paint their pumpkins instead of carving, including Khloé Kardashian.

“Collecting Memories With My Favorite People,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, captioned an Instagram slideshow with her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, 2, as well as her nieces and nephews.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, 2, wore a princess costume during the crafting session, while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 17 months, were covered in paint. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, 3, rubbed green paint all over her face, and True posed with cat ears.

Keep scrolling to see Duff and more celebrities carving pumpkins with their kids.