New couple alert! Jenna Dewan is dating Broadway star Steve Kazee, Us Weekly confirms.

Dewan, 37, was spotted cozying up to her new beau at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday, October 26. “He’s super handsome,” an onlooker told Us of The Resident star and Kazee, 43. “She was introducing him to people in the group.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the World of Dance host was “seeing someone new.”

1. He’s From Kentucky

Kazee grew up in the town of Ashland. After graduating high school in 1994, he attended Morehead State University, according to his Facebook page. From there, he graduated from New York University’s Tisch acting program in 2005.

2. He Works in the Industry

Kazee starred in the musical Once and appeared as a guest star in several shows including Shameless and Nashville. Kazee has also graced the stage in Broadway’s Monty Python’s Spamalot and To Be or Not to Be.

3. He’s an Award Winner

Quite the accomplishments! Kazee won a Tony in 2012 for Best Performance by a Leading Actor for Once, and also won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Musical Theater Album for the show.

4. He’s a Musician

Kazee was featured on Christina Perri’s track “A Thousand Years, Pt. 2” for the the second installment of the Twilight saga’s Breaking Dawn.

5. He Dated Megan Hilty

Kazee dated Smash actress Megan Hilty for six years before calling it quits in 2012. “The lessons I’ve learned about my time with Megan, six wonderful years, will live with me forever,” he told Blouin Artinfo in July 2013. “I have zero angst or anxiety about her. She’s a warm, caring, immensely talented, lovely human being.”

