Introducing Jenna Dewan’s new boyfriend! The actress is dating Tony-winning Broadway star Steve Kazee amid her divorce from Channing Tatum, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The new couple went to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride with a group of friends on Monday, October 29, one day before Kazee’s 43rd birthday.

Us broke the news earlier this month that Dewan, 37, was seeing someone new. An eyewitness spotted the pair kissing at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday, October 26.

“He’s super handsome,” the onlooker told Us. “She was introducing him to people in the group. They were dancing all night.”

Dewan and Tatum, 38, announced in April that they had called it quits after eight years of marriage. They share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement at the time. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”

The Resident star filed for divorce from the Magic Mike actor on October 22. She requested joint physical and legal custody of Everly. Dewan is also seeking spousal support, but Tatum asked for that request to be terminated.

Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that the 21 Jump Street star has been dating singer Jessie J for a couple of months.

The Blast was first to report the news.

