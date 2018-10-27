Jenna Dewan has officially stepped out with her new beau following her split from ex-husband Channing Tatum. Less than one week after filing for divorce from the Magic Mike actor, The Resident star was spotted hitting up the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday, October 26.

“He’s super handsome,” an onlooker told Us Weekly of the couple, who were spotted sharing a smooch at the bash on Friday, October 26. “She was introducing him to people in the group.”

The actress, 37, who was dressed as a fairy, hit the dance floor with the mystery man, who was dressed as wolverine, along with JoAnna Garcia, Chace Crawford and Nina Dobrev. “They were dancing all night,” the eyewitness added.

Prior to attending the event, the Step Up alum posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories. “You may not be able to alter reality, but you can alter your attitude towards it, and this, paradoxically alters reality,” the message read. “Try it and see.” She captioned the post: “This.”

As Us previously reported, celeb attorney Samantha Spector filed paperwork on behalf of Dewan to officially end her marriage to the Logan Lucky star, 38, on Monday, October 22. She requested joint and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum filed his response with the Los Angeles Superior Court shortly after, with The Blast reporting that he also requested joint custody.

An insider previously told Us that Dewan was “seeing someone new.” Earlier this month, Us broke the news that Tatum has also been romancing someone — British singer Jessie J.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April after nine years of marriage. “They split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” a source told Us. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it, and they are coparenting Everly the best anyone could ever ask for.”

