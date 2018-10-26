Making things official. Jenna Dewan has filed for divorce from estranged husband Channing Tatum, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to documents obtained by Us, the World of Dance host, 37, cited “irreconcilable difference” in paperwork filed on Dewan’s behalf by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector on Monday, October 22, as the reason for her split from the Logan Lucky star, 38.

The Resident actress, who is reportedly seeking to have her name legally restored from to Jenna Dewan, also requested joint physical and legal custody of the pair’s 5-year-old daughter, Everly. The Blast was the first to report the news.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court records, Tatum responded to the filing shortly after. The Blast reports that he also requested joint custody.

The former couple announced their separation in April with a joint statement after nine years of marriage. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” their statement read. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The Magic Mike actor and his estranged wife have remained amicable since their split, with Tatum calling Dewan “baby” in an Instagram Story for Mother’s Day. In August, the Witches of East End alum sent a sweet message to her ex after his close childhood friend, Corey Vaughn, passed away.

Both Tatum and Dewan have also since moved with new partners: Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that the Smallfoot star was seeing singer Jessie J. The actress, meanwhile, is dating someone who isn’t “well known,” according to a separate insider.

A source told Us in October that both of Everly’s parents were “fine” with the developments in their respective love lives. “They split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” the source said. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it, and they are coparenting Everly the best anyone could ever ask for.”

