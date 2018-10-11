No bad blood here! Jenna Dewan is “just fine” with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, moving on and dating Jessie J, a source exclusively tells to Us Weekly.

“They split because they knew they shouldn’t be together anymore, and they’ve both moved on and are fine with their lives now,” the insider said of exes Dewan, 37, and Tatum, 38. “They’re both dating other people and are both doing just fine with it, and they are coparenting Everly the best anyone could ever ask for.”

The former costars, who share 5-year-old daughter Everly, announced their separation after nine years of marriage in April. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Dewan spoke out about the split again in July, telling Women’s Health “it’s been a journey” for her.

“It’s been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks,” The Resident star told the magazine. “It’s OK for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much — that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.”

On Monday, October 10, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that the Magic Mike star has been casually seeing Jessie, 30, for a few months. He was spotted at two of her recent concerts and the two were seen playing mini golf together on Saturday, October 6.

Their relationship is “new, casual and they’re having fun together,” the source told Us. The pair have not been photographed together since 2015, when the former Voice U.K. judge joined Mark Wahlberg at the MTV Movie Awards and presented Tatum with the Best Comedic Performance award. The pair embraced on stage at the time.

