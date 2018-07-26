Jenna Dewan is an open book. The World of Dance host shared an update about how she is doing after her separation from husband Channing Tatum.

“It’s been a journey, and it’s been a transformation of myself — my needs and wants as a woman,” Dewan, 37, said in her September 2018 cover story for Women’s Health. “I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be OK with however that looks.”

The Step Up actress said she has “been on a wave of growth” since she and Tatum, 38, announced in April that they had called it quits after eight years of marriage.

“It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that,” she told the magazine. “It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it. … It’s OK for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much — that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.”

Dewan said she recently began soul-searching now that she is on her own. “I did a lot of work healing from the inside out, becoming more in touch with my womanly power,” she said. “It was always, ‘I’m a dancer,’ or ‘I’m married,’ or ‘I’m an actress.’ Over the last couple of years, it became about learning about myself.”

As previously reported, the estranged couple (who share 5-year-old daughter Everly) released a joint statement on their social media accounts on April 2 to address their breakup. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they said at the time. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”

Multiple sources later told Us Weekly exclusively that distance and differing lifestyles played roles in the split. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting,” one insider insisted. “They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

