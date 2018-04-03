Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum: What Went Wrong?

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s decision to call it quits after nearly nine years of marriage had been slowly — and amicably — brewing for a while, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” one source says. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

A source close to Jenna’s echoes that the couple developed differing lifestyles over time, in part due to Channing’s dedication to his successful career. “It just became clear they wanted different things,” the insider tells Us.

In the end, the Magic Mike actor, 37, simply didn’t want to be tied down. “He left for weeks at a time for trips with friends,” the source close to Jenna adds. “Jenna wanted him to go out and do the things he wanted to do and was always supportive. But it became clear that he enjoyed being away. She gave him all the space he wanted, but it wasn’t good for their marriage. … They tried to find a new happy and a new way of being that worked for both of them, but ultimately they couldn’t find that place.”

And so came the split announcement. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the movie stars said in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts on Monday, April 2.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they continued. “We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”

Channing and Jenna, also 37, met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up. They tied the knot in Malibu in 2009, and welcomed their now-4-year-old daughter, Everly, in 2013. They made their last public appearance as a couple — with Everly by their side — at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24.

