Jenna Dewan reached out to her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, after the actor’s close childhood friend, Corey Vaughn, died.

Dewan left a heartfelt comment on Instagram on Friday, August 24, after Tatum announced the sad news with a post dedicated to his late friend the previous day.

“RIP Corey,” the World of Dance host, 37, wrote in response. “All the love in the world to his family right now.”

The 38-year-old Dear John actor shared his feelings over his loss. “My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left this world for the next this Tuesday the 21st. Man there’s so much to say,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget his crazy ass and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi. He’d a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we go in. I’ll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life.”

Tatum continued: “And it just made me need to remind everybody don’t put off anything. Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting. You never know what’s next. Corey would have want us to laugh and raise hell in his wake and have as much joy as anyone can make. He sure did. And I’ll forever miss ya man. Love ya my brother.”

He closed out his post with the words, “I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family.”

The Magic Mike star and the Supergirl alum, who are parents of 5-year-old daughter Everly, announced their breakup in April. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The pair appear to remain close following their split. As Dewan explained to Women’s Health in her September 2018 cover story, “It’s OK for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that’s maybe what shocked everyone so much — that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.”

