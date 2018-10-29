Jenna Dewan is seeking spousal support from her estranged husband, Channing Tatum, according to the divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Tatum, for his part, is asking for her right to spousal support be terminated, according to the docs filed in Los Angeles on Friday, October 26. The 37-year-old World of Dance host is worth $20 million, while the actor, 38, is worth closer to $50 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com

Dewan is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Everly, 5, and for her name to be name to be restored after the divorce, per the court filing. The Witches of East End alum also agreed to private meditation to determine the split of their property and assets.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum six months after they announced their separation in April via a joint statement.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” their statement read. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Us broke the news earlier this month that the Logan Lucky star is dating singer Jessie J. A source tells Us that Dewan has also moved on, but with someone who isn’t “well known.” The dancer was spotted kissing her new beau at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

“He’s super handsome,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly of the affectionate duo. “She was introducing him to people in the group.”

