Candace Cameron Bure Slams 'Vile' Comments About Kirk's COVID Protests

Not staying quiet. Candace Cameron Bure isn’t here for the negativity — especially when it comes to her family.

The Fuller House alum, 44, cleared the air on social media after her brother, Kirk Cameron, faced backlash for hosting Christmas caroling events amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though she emphasized that she didn’t participate in the large gatherings, Bure didn’t hesitate to stand up for the Growing Pains actor, 50.

“I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public,” Bure tweeted on Thursday, December 24. “However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe 🎄.”

Earlier this month, Cameron drew backlash online for disregarding social distancing guidelines put in place by health experts to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In several Instagram videos, the California native encouraged his followers to join him in his “peaceful protest” and celebrate “joy over fear” during the holiday season. The footage posted to Cameron’s account showed huge crowds singing along to Christmas tunes without wearing face masks.

“Can’t you choose joy but also choose safety?” one follower commented on the actor’s account. “Please be careful our hospitals are full and you will have nowhere to go if you get sick 😢.”

Another said they were “embarrassed to call you & the people in this video my neighbors” after witnessing the “irresponsible activity.”

While the Switched for Christmas actress made it clear that she has taken steps to protect herself and others from the novel virus, her followers still wondered why she would stick up for Cameron.

“I don’t judge you by your brother’s actions,” one fan tweeted. “I just hope you have a conversation with him about how he could choose to lead by example. No expectations. Just a hope.”

Another user urged Bure to acknowledge that her brother’s gathering was “wrong and harmful” to his community. “I’m sorry if people said vile things, but these are the consequences of vile actions,” the fan added. “He knows he is part of a public family, and he still decided to host TWO public super spreaders. People are rightfully angry.”

Cameron’s caroling events follow a string of celebrity controversies amid the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were both criticized for holding large birthday celebrations and breaking stay-at-home orders. Other stars — including Jana Kramer and Chelsea Handler — faced backlash for traveling.

“Getting a lot of very violent messages, and I would like everyone to know that I am indeed quarantining for the full 14 days and happy to do it,” Handler, 45, said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 22, defending her visit to Canada. “So don’t think I’m bending rules. I’m not. I’m quarantining and I’m here for work on top of it. So, suck on that, f–kers.”