Not-so-happy holidays. Kirk Cameron is facing backlash after sharing footage from a Christmas caroling event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Christmas in Community! Peaceful Protest in Song!” the 50-year-old Growing Pains alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 13, alongside a video of a large crowd singing holiday tunes in Thousand Oaks, California. None of the people shown are wearing protective face masks or following social distancing guidelines put in place amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Cameron posted a second Instagram video from the event hours later, writing, “God Bless America! Joy over Fear.”

Fans were quick to denounce Cameron and the “anti-mask super spreaders” shown in the social media uploads, even threatening to unfollow the actor for his behavior.

“Can’t you choose joy but also choose safety?” one follower commented. “Please be careful our hospitals are full and you will have nowhere to go if you get sick 😢.”

Another called the Unstoppable star a “disgrace” for encouraging the unsafe gathering of crowds during the global health crisis. “Shame on you for using your ‘platform’ to encourage such an irresponsible activity in the name of Christmas & God during a time when our hospitals ICU beds are nearing full capacity and people are losing their loved ones over this virus (myself included),” the social media user wrote. “Embarrassed to call you & the people in this video my neighbors.”

One fan simply acknowledged that while the demonstration may have had a festive intention in mind, “it’s not peaceful if you [are] spreading COVID.”

Shortly before hitting the streets to sing with his neighbors, Cameron told his followers that he was “so excited” for the big event.

“So many friends, so much of our community is gathered and ready to sing at the top of our voices, right next to the mall. … We’re going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our Constitutionally-protected rights at this time at Christmas,” he said in another Instagram video on Sunday. “This is going to be an incredible time tonight.”

Earlier this month, the Like Father Like Son actor hosted a similar event, claiming on Instagram at the time that “over 500 people gathered” to sing with him.

Cameron is one of many stars to have faced backlash for their actions during the pandemic, including Chase Rice and Kim Kardashian, who were both criticized for holding large events and breaking stay-at-home orders earlier this year.