Not holding back. Chelsea Handler has never been afraid to speak her mind — and she did just that after receiving criticism for traveling to Canada amid the country’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Getting a lot of very violent messages, and I would like everyone to know that I am indeed quarantining for the full 14 days and happy to do it,” the comedian, 45, said in an Instagram Stories video on Tuesday, December 22. “So don’t think I’m bending rules. I’m not. I’m quarantining and I’m here for work on top of it. So, suck on that, f–kers.”

The former Chelsea Lately host traveled to Whistler in British Columbia, Canada. While in the Great White North, Handler posted a silly video of herself decked out in ski gear as she detailed how ski season will differ this year due to the pandemic.

“This ski season is gonna be a little more f–ked up than previous ski seasons,” she explained. “A) there’s gonna be no après. If you go skiing, do not go and mingle and slam your juice into somebody else’s mouth just because you’re excited that you went down a double black diamond, OK? Get your s–t together people. We’re gonna ski and we’re gonna ski safely with double masks on and no penetration.”

Since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently enforced travel restrictions on both commercial and private flights beginning on Monday, December 21, many fans questioned how and why Handler was able to enter the country.

“Aren’t you supposed to be in your hotel room for 14 days??? Hmmm 🤔 where’s the health authorities 😡 😡,” one individual commented beneath her post, as another person wrote, “How did you manage to get to 🇨🇦 ?”

While others slammed Handler for thinking it is “OK to ski” amid the pandemic, there were plenty of fans who came to her defense. “Why are y’all attacking her? Lmfao she is quarantining,” one user commented, as a second person said, “Save the ski season! Listen to Chelsea!”

Handler has been vocal about COVID-19 safety throughout the pandemic. Not only has she shared posts of herself wearing protective face masks and shields, she has frequently gushed about her admiration for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“[I’m] mostly just playing back the old news conferences [he did early on], [they are] spinning on a loop in my house. I just love what that man did,” she said on Today With Hoda & Jenna in June. “He came in not once with COVID [protocols] and then backed it up with police reform, he did it twice. And he’s gonna do it again and again and again. I am Team Cuomo all the way.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.