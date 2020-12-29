Family comes first! Candace Cameron Bure and Kirk Cameron are among Hollywood’s most famous celebrity siblings. Despite their statuses in the entertainment business, family remains of the utmost importance to them.

“The values that my parents instilled in me included family being the most important thing,” Candace told Good Housekeeping for its May 2020 cover story. “And so I always knew, even in my early 20s, that it wasn’t my goal to do something that I felt kids or my own parents couldn’t watch — even if a role was amazing.”

Candace and Kirk come from a big family. They have two other siblings, sisters Bridgette Cameron and Melissa Cameron. All together, the bunch have a total of 17 children.

The Fuller House actress shares Natasha, Lev and Maksim with husband Valeri Bure. In November 2020, the veteran actress revealed that her family was asked to star in their own reality series.

“We were approached for reality [TV], but a long time ago and it just wasn’t something that works for us,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’ve never been approached for Housewives [or] anything, nor have I ever seen a Housewives show. [I] don’t think that one’s for me.”

The Kind Is The New Classy author explained that her family isn’t “interesting enough to have a reality show around us,” before joking that they’re “pretty boring.”

Kirk, for his part, shares six kids with wife Chelsea Noble: Jack, Isabella, Anna, Luke, Olivia and James. The Growing Pains alum has been vocal about his Christian beliefs and he has often shared the importance of instilling those values in his children.

In August 2019, Kirk shared his advice for Christian parents raising their kids amid social media culture. “I would tell parents to be the kind of confident, wholehearted, full of faith Christian that you want your children to become. Let them see an example in you as a mom or dad,” he told The Christian Post at the time. “Second, I would advise staying in a relationship with them … So many kids that go astray, you look at their relationship with their parents and it’s usually broken. It’s not healthy and strong.”

Scroll down to see the sweetest pics of Cameron and Kirk with their kids over the years.