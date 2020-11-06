Sticking to her script. Candace Cameron Bure isn’t sure she and her family are cut out for the reality TV lifestyle.

“I don’t think we’re interesting enough to have a reality show around us,” the Fuller House star, 44, joked while speaking to Us Weekly exclusively about her partnership with The Salvation Army. “I think we’re pretty boring.”

Though her family might not bring the drama that reality TV fans are used to seeing, the Christmas Town actress admitted that producers have floated the idea to her once before.

“We were approached for reality [TV], but a long time ago and it just wasn’t something that works for us,” Cameron Bure explained. “I’ve never been approached for Housewives [or] anything, nor have I ever seen a Housewives show. [I] don’t think that one’s for me.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 18 alum wed hockey player Valeri Bure in June 1996 after being introduced by her Full House costar Dave Coulier at a charity sports event. The duo went on to welcome three children: daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. While spending time together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cameron Bure and her family have been trying to make the most of a difficult circumstance.

“It totally tested us, but in the best of ways,” the Dancing Through Life author told Us of her quarantine experience with Valeri, 46. “I’ll be honest because we try. We both travel so much. So we were like, ‘This might be the most amount of time we’ve actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.’ And you know what? It’s made us.”

The Emmy nominee has been “really grateful” for the extra time she’s been able to spend with her husband. After more than 20 years of marriage, the couple has only grown “stronger.”

“So many things are put in perspective just being at home and then you talk through a lot of things and you realize, ‘What are the things we have to work on? What are the things that are working well?'” she explained to Us. “I’m so grateful for my family time because I’ve re-evaluated my work schedule, the time that I’m away from my family and realized that that was not a good balance for me.”

While the former The View cohost feels lucky to spend time at home with her loving family, she realizes not everyone is as fortunate. For the third year in a row, she’s working with The Salvation Army to bring Christmas magic to millions of families in need across the country.

“They do so much good work throughout the year and this year because of the pandemic and COVID things are, are different,” she told Us. “So we’re asking everyone to go to rescuechristmas.org and donate there, or drop a few dollars in when you do see the red kettle or set up a monthly donation. … It really does make a huge difference.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi