Warning: This story contains spoilers from the final episodes of Fuller House.

One last jab. During the penultimate episode of Fuller House, Kimmy Gibler (Andrea Barber), D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) are going through old things in the attic when they find Michelle’s (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) bike.

“Hey, how long are you going to keep Michelle’s bike?” Kimmy asks before looking directly into the camera. “If she hasn’t come for it by now, she’s not coming.”

Since Fuller House‘s debut, the creators and stars have been hopeful that the Olsen twins, 33, would return for the sequel series. After season 3, they stopped asking, but the door was open always open.

However, with the show wrapping for good at the end of season 5, was there any part of Bure, who stars and produces the show, that was hoping that maybe the fashion moguls would send in a video or do something to honor the show’s run? Not exactly.

“There was no part of me that was wanting that. They just were clear in the early seasons,” the actress, 44, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I do love that there is quite a funny line in the second to last episode that addresses it.”

The Switched For Christmas star reiterated that she has no bad feelings toward the sisters. “It’s of course, all in fun. Everyone respects their decision and where they are in their lives now,” she told Us. “But it’s still fun to kind of throw it out there!”

The designers starred on Full House for all eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. When the 2016 revival dropped, they were the only original stars to not appear in the Netflix show, which included Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) and Dave Coulier over the years. The final episodes added in even more surprises from the past, including glances at Viper (David Lipper), Vicky (Gail Edwards), Duane (Scott Menville), Gia (Marla Sokoloff) and even Blake McIver, who played Michelle’s BFF, Derek, a.k.a. the Yankee Doodle Boy.

“I literally watched the episode and I laughed out loud at him,” Bure said of McIver. “I mean so loud. He was so funny. I think that he was such a fun character on Full House, and he just was amazing. It’s quick, it’s brief, but he got everything out of that scene that he possibly could have. He did such a great job.”

Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.