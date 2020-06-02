Did you catch them all? The final episodes of Fuller House, which were released on Netflix on Tuesday, June 2, were packed full of nostalgia, featuring many throwbacks to the original series — and many very familiar faces.

During the penultimate episode, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Steph (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) search for their “something borrowed” in the attic and come across some very memorable items that were part of large story lines in Full House.

All three of the women starred on the original series, which aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. In the final episodes, the women are planning their triple wedding — and the crowd at the reception is filled with surprise faces.

Bure, 44, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that everyone they reached out to for the final season said yes.

“There are so many surprise faces in the final episode, and not all of them have lines. So if you are a die-hard fan, you need to pause during some of the episode or watch it through and then go back and watch it a second time,” the actress and producer said on the Thursday, May 28, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “You’re gonna see a lot of fun faces that just are there because they genuinely wanted to be there.”

She added that they got “all the people that really had made an impression on Full House, as well as Fuller House,” to come back and make an appearance.

Scroll through the gallery below to see every callback and surprise guest stars.