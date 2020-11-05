New role! Candace Cameron Bure has big plans for her future mother-in-law status following her son Lev’s engagement.

“We will love them unconditionally,” the Fuller House alum, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly of the 20-year-old and his fiancée, Taylor Hutchison, on the Thursday, November 5, Moms Like Us episode with Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz. “We will want to be a part of [their] lives, want to be a part of the grandkids’ lives. I don’t want to do anything to rock the boat. I just want to be there to support.”

Not only does the actress hope she’s “the best mother-in-law in town,” but she’s excited to “be the hot grandma.”

The Los Angeles native explained to Us, “It is so exciting to me. I can’t wait until the day I do become a grandma, whether that’s a few years or five years or 10, whatever, I love children.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author, who also shares Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 18, with her husband, Valeri Bure, announced Lev’s engagement via Instagram. “She said YES,” Candace captioned the August post. “Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

She and the former professional ice hockey player, 46, have given their son “so much advice,” she went on to tell Us. “It’s always a journey. I think that’s what we will tell him. And obviously communication is key.”

The Full House alum has also advised Lev to treat Hutchison with “so much respect and love and kindness,” noting that “usually in return, your spouse is going to do the same.”

In addition to helping out her son, Candace has turned her attention to the Salvation Army for the third year in a row. “They do so much good work throughout the year and this year because of the pandemic and COVID, things are different,” she told Us. “Because we’re not out as much, they are gonna suffer. So we’re asking everyone to go to rescuechristmas.org and donate there or drop a few dollars in when you do see the red kettle.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi