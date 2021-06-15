Behind closed doors! Candace Cameron Bure keeps her three kids away from her and Valeri Bure’s PDA.

“I actually censor myself a lot more because I do understand that it grosses them out,” the Fuller House alum, 45, exclusively tells Us Weekly while sharing her parenting dos and don’ts. “So sometimes, we very innocently tease them just with kissing and stuff. They’re like, ‘Please take it somewhere else.’”

The actress, however, spoke candidly about her sex life in a November 2020 podcast episode, two months after sharing a photo of Bure, 47, with his hand on her breast.

“For so many times, especially in the beginning, but for a few years, I would have sex with my husband thinking like, ‘Oh, my gosh, is God looking at me and, like, is this bad?’” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star said on “Confessions of a Crappy Christian” at the time. “It’s very difficult to flip that switch. And it has taken years to work through it and then understand it and enjoy it and then embrace it. Now I embrace it so much that my kids are like, ‘Mom, please stop talking about sex. Please stop.’”

When it comes to her kids’ own relationships, the Full House alum likes to know what Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, are up to. To do so, she has no problem “absolutely” giving them unsolicited advice and tracking their locations — a “good use of technology.”

Before her and the former professional ice hockey player’s children turned 18, the Los Angeles native even looked at their cell phones.

“I say ‘do,’ especially if I’m paying the phone bill,” the actress explains to Us. “It was my phone to go through [while I paid]. It’s wise on the parents’ part. There’s just a lot of stuff on there that they can get into that they probably shouldn’t.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum clarifies that she is never out to “embarrass” Natasha, Lev and Maksim, saying, “It is just to keep them on track, on the right track. If they’re paying for their own phone bill, at that point, don’t [look].”

The former View cohost also puts her foot down when it comes to borrowing her eldest child’s clothes. “I think your daughter can borrow your clothes, and I don’t think mom should borrow the daughter’s clothes because they’re probably a little too short and a little too tight,” Candace tells Us. “Probably not what we moms should be wearing. … I don’t ever ask to borrow her [outfits].”

Watch the video above for more of the Kind Is the New Classy author’s parenting dos and don’ts, including whether she makes her kids watch her shows.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp