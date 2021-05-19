Yikes! Jessica Alba, Mario Lopez and more stars have shared horror stories of their kids walking in on them having sex.

The actress “started crying” after daughter Haven barged in on her and husband Cash Warren in the bedroom, then called her sister-in-law, Koa. “She’s so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul,” the Honest Company founder, who is also the mother of daughter Honor and son Hayes, told Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman in a May 2021 interview. “I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her. She went right in and told everyone.”

Warren chimed in, “I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that’s the last time you walk into our room without knocking.’ Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”

The Los Angeles native laughed while retelling the story on Alba’s “Getting Honest” YouTube show, noting that he and the Fantastic Four star laughed in the moment as well. “We, like, spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing,” he recalled. “And being like, ‘I can’t believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her. … We just have to own this one. We can’t pretend it didn’t happen.’”

As for Lopez, the Saved By the Bell alum opened up to Lisa Vanderpump in April 2021 about the “traumatic” moment his daughter, Gia, caught him and wife Courtney Mazza in an intimate moment.

“This is the worst thing, right?” the actor, who is also the father of sons Dominic and Santino asked during the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump appearance. “I was, like, lightning with the covers. I said, ‘I got to go talk to her,’ but we couldn’t find her for, like, an hour.” The California native then had an honest conversation with the little one.

The couple had been trying to have a “little getaway” in the guest bedroom, which Mazza joked only should have taken “however many minutes.”

When Lopez said that “didn’t come out right,” the Vanderpump Rules star joked, “I would be shagging you every day if it was only a couple of minutes.”

Keep scrolling to read more parents’ sex confessions over the years, from Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Kailyn Lowry.