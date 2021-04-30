Whoops! Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza’s daughter, Gia, recently walked in on them having sex.

“It’s all about the quickie now,” the Saved by the Bell alum, 47, said during a sneak peek of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump on Thursday, April 29. “Our daughter walked in on us the other day. [It] was so traumatic.”

Mazza, 38, chimed in that she and her husband were getting it on in the guest bedroom as a “little getaway” when the 10-year-old went looking for them and “opened the door.”

Lopez called the moment “the worst thing,” saying, “I was like lightning with the covers. I said, ‘I got to go talk to her,’ but we couldn’t find her for, like, an hour.”

Once the pair, who also share sons Dominic, 7, and Santino, 21 months, tracked down their eldest child, they had an honest conversation with her about what she saw.

The Pennsylvania native gave birth to Gia in September 2010 — and Lopez almost missed it. “Mazza called me and said, ‘I’m in labor,’ and I thought it was a practical joke,” the actor told Extra at the time. “Then when my mom and sister started blowing up my phone and telling me, ‘It’s really happening.’ There was one flight left. We had to rush to get it, and we barely made it!”

The former America’s Best Dance Crew host called his wife a “rock star” at the time, gushing, “She was so tough and so strong during the whole thing. I peeked over too much, and you don’t want to do that because there was a lot going on right there. It was like a CSI episode. So I went back, and this beautiful baby girl came out. She’s precious. The whole thing is so surreal, and it happened so quick.”

As the couple continued to expand their family, Lopez was intentional about giving his wife “whatever she need[ed]” to stay happy and healthy.

“I always try and make sure she’s comfortable when she’s not pregnant, and even more so [when she is],” the California native exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “She’s great, she never complains [and] she’s been really lucky about not getting sick. She’s feeling pretty good. I love her pregnant. She works pregnancy really well and she looks beautiful. If it were up to me, I’d keep her pregnant all the time, but I’m not having the babies.”