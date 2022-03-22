Proud mom! Candace Cameron Bure had an emotional reaction to her 23-year-old daughter Natasha’s baptism.

“My heart is overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace,” the Fuller House alum, 45, captioned a black-and-white video of the Home Sweet Home star getting baptized. “Congratulations @natashabure!!!! Thank you @dudleyrutherford and @shepherdchurch.”

The actress, who is also the mother of sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, with husband Valeri Bure, went on to write, “As a mama, there’s nothing that tops this day. Nothing!! My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world.”

When Natasha posted the same video of her “special day” via Instagram, the Full House alum commented, “I’m still crying my eyes out 😭. Praise the Lord 🙌🏼. This mama is overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace. I love you baby.”

Celebrities shared their support in the comments, from Heather Locklear to Alexa PenaVega. “Just beautiful Candace! You and God did an amazing thing!” Natasha’s Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff costar, 60, wrote, while the Spy Kids star, 33, added, “This is amazing!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @dudleyrutherford was my youth pastor when I was little.”

Candace exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 that she hopes her children will “love Jesus the way” she does — and find partners who feel the same way.

“That’s all I really want,” the Kind Is the New Classy author said of her dating rule. “Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

Two years prior, the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed about Natasha, Lev and Maksim having “good heads on their shoulders,” noting that she wants them to date “more.”

The Los Angeles native explained exclusively to Us in November 2019, “They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that. Natasha hasn’t brought anyone home yet … because no one’s good enough for papa and that’s a really good thing. Everyone’s got to live up to that standard.”

Candace is “dying” to be a grandma, Natasha shared with Us in October 2021.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star hinted at this in November 2020 when she exclusively told Us that she would make a “hot grandma” one day. The comment came shortly after son Lev’s August 2020 engagement to Taylor Hutchison — but the duo called off their engagement the following year.

“It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken,” Candace explained in April 2021.

