Gearing up for grandkids! Candace Cameron Bure had the best reaction to her 23-year-old daughter, Natasha, wearing a faux baby bump in a new movie.

“I sent [my parents] a bunch of pictures of me with the little baby bump and my mom was like, ‘I can’t wait to be a grandma!’” the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff star told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, October 14. “She’s dying for one of us to have kids. She was just like, ‘This is the cutest thing ever!’ I probably have more pictures of me with a pregnant belly than any other photos from, like, behind the scenes because I was just so obsessed. It was just so tiny and cute.”

As for Natasha’s dad, Valeri Bure, the former professional ice hockey player, 45, thought that the fake pregnancy pics were “super cute.”

Natasha noted that she did her “own research” for her role as Jazzy in the Lifetime movie instead of asking Candace, also 45, for help.

“I’ve definitely heard it all before,” the Home Sweet Home star told the outlet. “I always ask her just out of my own curiosity. At family dinners, I try to bring up things in my family, like, ‘What happened when we were this little?’ and ‘What happened in your pregnancy?’”

The Fuller House alum is also the mother of sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, and she has previously been vocal about her plans to be a “hot grandma” someday.

“It is so exciting to me,” the former View cohost exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “I can’t wait until the day I do become a grandma, whether that’s a few years or five years or 10, whatever, I love children.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author added that she wants her kids to date “more,” telling Us, “That sounds so weird! … They have a good head on their shoulders. They’re all looking for good people to hang out with, or date, looking for a wife, looking for a husband and I’m proud of that.”

Natasha predicted on Thursday that she is going to have a particularly “tough pregnancy” in the future.

“I don’t know, I get, like, sick all the time and I get nauseous,” she explained. “So [with] the morning sickness and all of this stuff, I feel like it’s not gonna be enjoyable. But it looks cute.”