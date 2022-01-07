Honesty hour! Gordon Ramsay and more celebrity parents haven’t held back while talking about their kids’ dating lives.

In January 2022, the Hell’s Kitchen star told Kelly Clarkson that he wants his and wife Tana Ramsay‘s daughters to be “looked after and for them to look after each other.” (The couple are the parents of Megan, Jack, Tilly and Oscar.)

The chef admitted that his daughters dating makes him “anxious,” which led him to “do something really bad” when Megan recently reconciled with her ex-boyfriend. While the Scotland native considered the guy to be “OK to begin with,” he said, “You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic. … [He was] a bit wet.”

When Clarkson joked that Byron was “peeing his pants somewhere,” Gordon replied, “I’m going to kill that little [bleep].”

The Kitchen Nightmares alum even asked Megan for her beau’s phone number, he said, explaining, “She gave me it and said, ‘Dad, don’t do anything,’ and I said, ‘No, just give me. If anything’s wrong, I need his number on my phone.’ So, I waited to find out when they were having dinner together and I FaceTimed him. I said, ‘Byron, it’s me. Not your future father-in-law, you little [bleep].”

Megan hung up on Ramsay, which the reality star found “so rude.” He joked, “I was just in the middle of having a proper chat.”

Candace Cameron Bure, for her part, is more supportive of her kids’ dating lives — but the Fuller House alum does have one rule for daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim.

“When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021. “That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

The Los Angeles native noted that she isn’t opposed to setting up her little ones as long as she finds “a good prospect.” The actress told Us, “If you know they’re from a good family and you know they might get along, we’ll do [that.] For sure.”

