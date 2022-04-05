The sweetest stepdaughter! Sofia Pernas only has kind words to say about her husband Justin Hartley’s 17-year-old daughter, Isabella.

“She’s so wise. I mean, that girl, she’s got it figured out!” the actress, 32, told Page Six on Saturday, April 2, of her stepdaughter. “She knows exactly what she wants. She has a beautiful, wonderful boyfriend. I don’t want to say too much about it because she’s like, ‘Ahh!’ but they’re awesome.”

The Morocco native went on to call both the teen and her partner “very smart,” gushing, “She knows what she wants, and [Justin has] lucked out. It’s rare when you get someone [who is almost] 18 being that precocious about what they want in a partner and not messing up and figuring out from your mistakes later. She’s great.”

Pernas previously showcased her bond with Isabella in July 2020 by leaving several comments on the teen’s Instagram uploads. “Happy 16th ma cherie,” the Brave star wrote on one post at the time, adding a red heart emoji to another.

Hartley, 45, welcomed his daughter in July 2004 with then-wife Lindsay Hartley. The former Passions costars split in 2012, and the Illinois native went on to marry Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause from 2017 to 2019.

The actor and Pernas, who previously costarred on The Young and the Restless, tied the knot in March 2021, less than one year after their romance made headlines.

The couple’s ceremony was “super intimate,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “Justin and Sofia had always been flirty friends on The Young and the Restless,” the insider gushed at the time. “Their chemistry is just off the charts.”

The This Is Us star opened up to Haute Living seven months later about finding “the right … timing” with the Blood & Treasure star, gushing, “I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘The One,’ but I found her when she was available.”

Hartley went on to say that their relationship wasn’t forced. “You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much,” the Smallville alum explained in the December 2021 interview. “When I remet her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency — I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.