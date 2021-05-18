Written in the stars? News of Justin Hartley‘s wedding to Sofia Pernas may have come as a big surprise to fans, but the pair have had a serious connection since their soap opera days.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2020 that the This Is Us actor, 44, sparked a romance with Pernas, 31, and their secret nuptials made headlines one year later. The ceremony was “super intimate” and took place “very, very recently,” a source exclusively tells Us, with Hartley’s teenage daughter, Isabella, there to witness the magic moment.

“Justin and Sofia had always been flirty friends on The Young and the Restless,” the insider says of the newlyweds, who met while working together on the long-running daytime soap in 2015. “Their chemistry is just off the charts.”

Hartley was previously married to Passions costar Lindsay Korman, who gave birth to Isabella in July 2004, but the duo called it quits in May 2012 after eight years of marriage. The Smallville alum later tied the knot with Chrishell Stause in October 2017. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.

According to the insider, the Illinois native “reconnected” with Pernas “after his marriage to Chrishell imploded.” The Selling Sunset star, 39, has yet to address her ex-husband’s newly married status.

Us exclusively confirmed earlier this year that Hartley and Stause finalized their divorce. “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source explained at the time, while a separate insider noted that the Dancing With the Stars alum was “looking forward to new beginnings.”

While Hartley was more private about how he dealt with his divorce from Stause, the Kentucky native shared her side of the story on several episodes of her Netflix reality show. Following a whirlwind romance with DWTS pro Keo Motsepe, which came to an end in February, the retired actress is turning her focus toward self-care.

“She’s looking forward to returning to TV and focusing on her upcoming projects. She finds her work to be a healthy distraction,” a source previously told Us in March, adding that Stause has been “in a better place” since her split from the South African ballroom dancer, 31.

Unlike the Emmy-nominated actor, Stause isn’t ready to rush into another relationship just yet.

“She went through so much heartbreak this past year that she really is taking a break from dating,” the insider noted at the time. “She’s someone who does love being in a relationship, but now she’s completely going to take time for herself and focus on what’s to come. [She’s] surrounding herself with friends and people who bring positive energy into her life.”