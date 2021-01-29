This is love — and heartbreak. Justin Hartley has been in two high-profile marriages during his time in the spotlight.

The actor’s love life made headlines in 2003 when he started dating his Passions costar Lindsay Korman. After a whirlwind romance, he proposed in November 2003. The following May, the duo exchanged vows. They welcomed daughter Isabella in July 2004.

Hartley and Korman called it quits in 2012 after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The This Is Us star subsequently started seeing Chrishell Stause in October 2013 after they met through a mutual friend.

“We met up at a concert and talked all night,” he recalled in a magazine interview of meeting Stause. “I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’”

After four years together, the twosome tied the knot. “We really are all about staying in recently, cooking together, watching movies and that sort of thing,” Hartley told Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m an early riser, so when I hear her coming down the stairs in the morning, I turn on the coffee maker for her and get espresso going. She really loves that I do that.”

Hartley and Stause’s union, however, didn’t last long. After two years of marriage, he filed for divorce in November 2019, informing his then-wife that he submitted the paperwork via text message.

“Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—king want answers,” she claimed on her Netflix reality series, Selling Sunset, in August 2020. “I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

Amid his drama with Stause, Hartley started seeing former costar Sofia Pernas. He was subsequently accused of cheating on the real estate agent, which sources denied to Us Weekly. Hartley’s first wife also stepped in to defend him amid the rumors.

“Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter,” Korman-Hartley wrote via Instagram. “Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love, and generosity.”

