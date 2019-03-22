Chrishell Stause Is the ‘Biggest Fan’ of Husband Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause wrote a Hallmark card to husband Justin Hartley to score “bonus wife points,” but she hardly needed to! The This Is Us star, 42, already seems totally devoted to Stause, 37.

At Hallmark’s “Cards Do More” campaign event hosted by Jessie James Decker in Encino, California on Thursday, March 21, Stause exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Hartley’s romantic gestures.

“He was finishing a movie in New Orleans, and we both flew to New York, but he beat me there … When I walked into the hotel room, he had a cheese board waiting for me,” the All My Children alum told Us. “If you know me, that is like my love language. … That’s the sixth on the love languages, if you didn’t know. So he had a cheese board waiting for me and a bottle of wine. And it was just so sweet and so nice, and just like one of those things.”

She continued: “There’s so many things … Of course, there’s the big things, but then there’s little things like that. Like, thinking of the other person when it would be easier not to. So I think both of us try to be really thoughtful, and I think we try and laugh a ton. We’re always joking around and trying not to take ourselves too seriously.”

Stause doesn’t mind her husband’s heartthrob status, nor is she bothered by all the fan fervor that goes along with it. “I’m his biggest fan,” she told Us. “And so I get a kick out of when people see how great he is. I see it as a positive because he really is. … On social media, I’ll post things because I feel like I’m a fan as well, and I will do Man Crush Mondays for him.”

The soap star is also a huge fan of This Is Us, to the point where she avoids spoilers for the NBC drama like the plague. “I’m like, ‘Don’t spoil it for me, babe! Don’t show me your script.’ … I’m actually an episode behind. We both are because we were flying in last night. And so all day today, I’m like, ‘Don’t tell me, don’t tell me!’”

Stause and Hartley, who married in October 2017 after more than three years of dating, haven’t decided on whether they’ll have children. The actor already has one child, 14-year-old daughter Bella, from his marriage to former Passions costar Lindsay Korman. “And that’s a handful of itself, ’cause she’s a freshman in high school,” Stause told Us. “So you know what? I just feel like if it’s one of those things that’s meant to be …”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

