Lisa Rinna Hopes Amelia's Relationship With Scott Disick Is a 'Phase'

It’s safe to say Lisa Rinna was just as surprised as the rest of Us when her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin started dating Scott Disick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star discussed her and Harry Hamlin’s youngest daughter’s 18-year age difference with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex on the Wednesday, June 30, episode of the Bravo series.

According to Lisa, 57, her 20-year-old daughter claimed she and Scott, 38, were “just friends” after they were spotted together on Halloween in October 2020. “And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach,” the actress explained on Wednesday’s episode.

After Erika Jayne asked, “So there’s something to it?” the Melrose Place alum reluctantly nodded and said, “Yes.”

Lisa then added, “It’s a what the f—k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.” (Scott and Kourtney, who split in 2015, share Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.)

While she said Harry, who was engaged to Ursula Andress when she was 47 and he was 32, is “calm about it,” she is “a lot nervous about it.”

“We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it,” Lisa said. “Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, ‘Welp …’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”

In a confessional, the Rinna Beauty founder noted that she “only knows Scott Disick” from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And Scott was with Kourtney, not married, they have three children. Oh God,” she said, noting that Amelia previously made headlines for her struggle with an eating disorder. “As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good, this gives her another label to deal with.’”

Later on in the episode, Lisa asked the ladies, “When I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him Lord?”

Kyle Richards subsequently declared he’s “too damn old” for Amelia. “That is not a good match,” Kyle, who is friends with Kris, told the group.

The Halloween actress added that she “wouldn’t allow” one of her daughters to date someone that much older than them. While Garcelle Beauvais agreed, telling Bravo cameras “hell no” when asked about the situation, Sutton Stracke said she would “lock” her child up in the house without a cellphone.

Erika, who is more than 30 years younger than estranged husband Tom Girardi, noted she “wouldn’t be freaked out” because she “was the daughter that was dating older men” throughout her life.

Kathy Hilton, mother to Nicky and Paris Hilton, added, “From someone who knows a little something about having daughters in the public eye, it could be worse.”

Despite Lisa saying Harry was handling the relationship OK at the beginning of the episode, she later revealed that he thought Scott was 27 — not 37. In the promo for next week’s episode, the actor declares it’s “not appropriate” for Amelia to go to Cabo with Scott.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.