Working it out! Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she and her husband, Valeri Bure, were able to work out some of their relationship issues during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“When you’re all in a house together for [over a year], you have to start talking about the things you kind of avoid because of work and travel and all that stuff,” the Fuller House alum, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her first-ever QVC apparel line, which will launch on Monday, April 19. “We just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at both of us.”

The former child star revealed that unlimited family time allowed the conversations that needed to happen to finally take place.

“There’s hurt feelings for a minute. And then there’s pouting for a minute and there’s anger for a minute. And then you kind of go, well, ‘How are we going to figure it out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we come to a compromise in a way that you feel good?’” Candace continued. “So, that’s just what we did. And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of thrown in your face during quarantine.”

The couple wed in June 1996 and share three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. While they were empty nesters prior to the pandemic, all three children ended up coming home when the Coronavirus pandemic began.

The Christmas Under Wraps star previously told Us that she believed spending time apart was the key to relationship happiness — a concept that was tested when she and the former pro hockey player, 46, found themselves under one roof for a long period of time.

“I travel a lot, that’s the secret! Because, you know, being away from each other makes the heart grow fonder,” the Candace Center Stage author said in October 2018.

Today, she’s changed her mind a bit.

“I feel like we were always working hard to have our schedules meet, to spend more time together,” the Full House alum said. “It was such an effort … to the point where that was part of our issue. We were getting cranky with each other.”

Now that she and Val have a new perspective, their marriage feels effortless.

“It just is like, ‘Why didn’t we figure this out a long time [ago]?” Candace said.

The actress is also working hard on her brand new collection for QVC, Candace Cameron Bure Clothing, which she describes as “casual, cozy and comfortable.”

“I hope the 20 somethings wear it and the 70 somethings wear it,” Bure explained to Us. “I really don’t think that age should limit your style. I think you are as young and as fun and it’s vibrant as you feel.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.