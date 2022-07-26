An unlikely celebrity feud? JoJo Siwa raised eyebrows when she dubbed Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met while participating in a viral social media trend.

“Pool day = exposed hahaha,” Siwa, 19, captioned the Sunday, July 24, TikTok video, flashing a picture of Bure, 46, toward the camera as her pick for “rudest” famous acquaintance. The shade left some fans wondering how the Dance Moms star and the Full House alum know each other. “We need a story time on Candace Cameron,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

In December 2019, the two performers interacted while they were both guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the appearance, host Kelly Clarkson asked Hallmark Channel’s Queen of Christmas if her home decor was “crazy” during the holiday season. Bure replied that she preferred to keep the aesthetic in her house “simple and elegant” for Christmas.

The Fuller House star then turned to Siwa, saying, “Maybe a little different than your place.” The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer responded by explaining her go-big-or-go-home approach to Christmas decor, which included “a Grinch tree,” “a flamingo tree” and a “rainbow room.”

Despite their different decorating philosophies, Bure joked, “I need to shoot my next Christmas movie at your house.” The “Boomerang” singer replied “there you go” and gifted the Make It or Break It alum with her very own bow. “Looks beautiful,” she said as the Hallmark Channel star tried it on, clapping along with the studio audience.

The day after Siwa shared a TikTok calling her rude, the former View panelist shared a cryptic Bible quote to her Instagram Story. “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” she wrote, citing the quote from Isaiah 26:4. In the past, the Kind Is the New Classy author has been more direct when responding to her critics.

After posing in a t-shirt that read “not today, Satan” in March 2017, a phrase popularized by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio, Bure received backlash. “IF ONLY THIS HOMOPHOBIC REPUBLICAN KNEW,” Del Rio, 47, captioned a repost of Bure’s picture via Instagram.

The Shoe Addict’s Christmas actress commented on the repost, writing, “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people.”

