Alaska Thunderf—k 5000 is just like Us! The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, 36, is focused on balancing her thriving career while staying true to herself.

“Working in the studio can be very rewarding,” Alaska (real name Justin Honard) exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I love [recording] with producers who push me to be my best.”

The My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? author recently dropped her single, “Red,” which required more time in the recording studio and in front of the camera.

Before working on her “Red” music video off her upcoming album, Red 4 Filth — or any other project — Alaska tells Us she has to get herself all glammed up.

“My time in the mirror while I paint my face is meditative and very personal,” the season 2 RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner explains of the process. “It can’t be rushed.”

After her makeup is complete, the drag queen transforms into a variety of personalities, all of which she pays special attention to.

“I love getting to play different characters,” she tells Us.

The “Leopard Print” singer previously spoke about her plans to continue to take over the entertainment industry following the release of her book earlier this month.

“The book is part of my master plan: book, then movie, then made-for-TV movie,” she jokingly told Hearst Pride in November. “No, I definitely wanted to do a book, but really had to think about what kind of book it should be. Drag books are typically light and visual and lots of pretty pictures and funny, sassy things. And I was like no, no, no — I wanted this to be a real book.”

Alaska continued: “A book that you actually have to read and I want to actually write it because I like writing. So I decided to tell the honest story of my life up until this point. It was really f–king hard, but we did it.”

Want to know how else Alaska spends her time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in her life as an entertainer looks like: