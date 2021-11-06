They love love! Hallmark Channel is known for its romantic movies, and the actors who star in them hold special places in fans’ hearts. Watching them find their happy endings over and over again on screen makes viewers wonder what their personal lives are like off screen.

Candace Cameron Bure, for her part, met her soulmate when she was young, marrying Valeri Bure in June 1996 when she was 20. She has since opened up about the keys to their lasting relationship.

“We’re apart a lot,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018. “Because I travel a lot, that’s the secret! Because, you know, being away from each other makes the heart grow fonder.”

Candace also noted that respect goes a long way in a marriage. “You really try to, I always say, put your spouse on a pedestal,” she added. “And in return, you’re hoping, which my husband does, we have the same respect for one another … and some days neither of us deserve it, but we do it because we honor one another and respect each other. You hang in there, you’re always going to come back on the upswing if you’re in a low spot.”

While the Full House alum once thought distance was important to keep the romance alive, she changed her mind during the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you’re all in a house together for [over a year], you have to start talking about the things you kind of avoid because of work and travel and all that stuff,” she told Us in April 2021. “We just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at both of us.”

Although the process was not easy, it yielded positive results. “There’s hurt feelings for a minute. And then there’s pouting for a minute and there’s anger for a minute. And then you kind of go, well, ‘How are we going to figure it out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we come to a compromise in a way that you feel good?’” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star continued. “So, that’s just what we did. And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of thrown in your face during quarantine.”

While Candace seems to be on solid footing in her real-life relationship, she is looking to make a change in her Hallmark Channel romances by not waiting until the end of her movies to kiss her costars.

“I just feel like we’ve done so many where we wait till the end,” she explained to Us in August 2021. “I just think that we got to sneak one in and then maybe that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, maybe it didn’t work!’ But no, it really does work by the end of it!”

