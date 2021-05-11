The PenaVega clan! Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega started growing their family two years after their 2014 wedding and have been documenting their kids’ lives ever since.

The Spy Kids star gave birth to their eldest son, Ocean, in December 2016, followed by Kingston in June 2019. The following month, the actress exclusively told Us Weekly that her toddler would have made a “great big brother to a little girl.”

The Florida native explained at the time: “Ocean is such a bruiser. He is tough, he is huge for his age. … I think he needed a boy to wrestle with and to just explore and adventure with. So it’s perfect [that Kingston joined the family].”

In December 2020, she and the Big Time Rush member announced that baby No. 3 was on the way. “This year has been a little different, but the silver lining is that it made us realize what’s really important,” they captioned footage from the “Beautiful Christmas” music video featuring Alexa’s bare baby bump.

The couple revealed the sex of their baby-to-be two months later with the help of a cake covered in pink frosting. “Welp. This should be fun. #girldad,” the singer captioned the February 2021 Instagram post.

Rio arrived in May 2021, making her social media debut with a black-and-white photo of her and her parents holding hands at the hospital. “SO … we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan,” Carlos captioned the sweet shot at the time. “Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU.”

The former Nickelodeon star gushed about the “wave of emotions” he felt, concluding, “I lift up my wifey @vegaslexa on this Mother’s Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family.”

Keep scrolling to see the pair’s cutest family photos with Ocean, Kingston and Rio over the years.