Family of five! Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega announced on Monday, May 10, that they have welcomed their third child, their first baby girl.

“SO … we’ve been MIA these last few days. Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan,” Carlos, 31, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the couple holding their daughter’s hand. “Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU.”

He continued: “Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu — who brought little Rio safely into this world.”

The former Nickelodeon star also praised his wife for being a trooper through the ups and downs of the delivery. “I lift up my wifey @vegaslexa on this Mother’s Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do,” he added. “The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family❤️.”

The actress, 32, showed her baby bump for the first time in Big Time Rush’s December 2020 “Beautiful Christmas” music video. “This year has been a little different, but the silver lining is that it made us realize what’s really important,” read a message at the beginning of the footage. “Our family and friends! Happy Holidays from Big Time Rush.”

The Florida native lifted her shirt in the video to show her bare stomach. “Baby No. 3 2021” was written on her budding belly.

Two months later, she and the singer revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a cake covered in pink frosting. “IT’S A GIRL,” the Spy Kids star captioned a February Instagram photo of sons Ocean, 4, and Kingston, 2, eating the sweet treat.

Her husband shared the same photo to his own account at the time, writing, “Welp. This should be fun. #girldad.”

While showing her baby bump progress the following month, Alexa shared their daughter’s name. “Rio Rey PenaVega,” she wrote alongside a March bikini photo. “Can’t wait to meet you baby girl!”

The Ruby & the Rockits alum continued documenting her pregnancy via Instagram, from showing her little one’s kicks to describing her symptoms. “Two sides of pregnancy. One side is beautiful and awesome and exciting. The other side has been painful, exhausting and rough,” she captioned a March mirror selfie. “That’s the crazy beautiful thing about bringing a life into this world. It isn’t always smooth sailing but boy is that blessing in the end worth every vein that’s decided to pop up, all the sciatic nerve pain, all the morning sickness.”

Alexa noted that she often forgot about the downsides of pregnancy because “the good really does outweigh the bad.”

The Picture Perfect Mysteries costars tied the knot in January 2014 in Mexico, welcoming Ocean and Kingston in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

In July 2019, Alexa exclusively told Us Weekly that her eldest son would be a “great big brother to a little girl.” The Middle alum gushed at the time: “Ocean is such a bruiser. He is tough, he is huge for his age. … I think he needed a boy to wrestle with and to just explore and adventure with. So it’s perfect [that Kingston joined the family].”