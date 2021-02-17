Breaking the pattern! Pregnant Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega’s two sons will be joined by a baby sister.

“IT’S A GIRL,” the Spy Kids star, 32, captioned her Tuesday, February 16, sex reveal via Instagram. The singer, 31, fed Ocean, 4, and Kingston, 19 months, cake covered in pink frosting in the sweet social media upload.

Carlos posted the same photos to his own account, writing, “Welp. This should be fun. #girldad.”

His former Big Time Rush bandmate James Maslow commented, “Congrats man,” while fellow Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet wrote, “This is so exciting! Happy for you!”

Alexa also posted videos to her Instagram Story of her eldest son saying he had been “asking for” a sister.

“Before I knew I was pregnant, Ocean would literally tell me that I was pregnant that there was a baby girl in Mommy’s belly,” the actress explained. “I was like, ‘What? No! Mommy’s not pregnant.’ … He would actually tell people this in grocery stores or people that came over to the house. Little did I know, I was pregnant with a baby girl.”

In July 2019, Alexa exclusively told Us Weekly that Ocean would “make a great older brother to a little girl,” but she was glad that he had a baby brother on the way. She explained ahead of Kingston’s birth: “Ocean is such a bruiser. He is tough, he is huge for his age. … I think he needed a boy to wrestle with and to just explore and adventure with. So it’s perfect.”

She and the actor announced in December 2020 that they are expecting their third child after welcoming Ocean and Kingston in December 2016 and July 2019, respectively. “So many exciting things for 2021,” the Florida native wrote in her Instagram reveal at the time.

Carlos added, “MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us. We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can’t wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!! @vegaalexa.”

The couple tied the knot in January 2014 in Mexico, four months after getting engaged. Alexa was previously married to producer Sean Covel from 2010 to 2012.

When the Dancing With the Stars alums celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, Carlos posted a touching Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. “How have we been married 7 years?” the former Webheads host wrote. “Love you to the moon and back. Can we dance barefoot on the beach again? You know what they say. ‘Year eight, gonna be great.’ #happyanniversary I thank God for you every day.”