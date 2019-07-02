Double trouble! Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are now the proud parents of a second baby boy after the Spy Kids star gave birth on Tuesday, July 2.

“It’s official! We are now a family of 4!” Carlos wrote alongside a family selfie via Instagram. The couple also announced their newborn’s name is Kingston James.

Alexa and the Big Time Rush alum, 29, announced in January that they had a little one on the way. “Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!” she captioned an Instagram family photo with her sleeping son, Ocean, 2, at the time. “Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!”

Her husband added with a post of his own: “It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have ‘kids!’ Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!”

They revealed their baby-to-be’s sex three months later with a blue cake. “Mommy’s outnumbered, but can I say that I love it?” the actress said in a March video. “The idea of two boys is so exciting. It’s such a blessing. I have a beautiful momma’s boy already, and now I get two!”

The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed Ocean two years later.

Alexa told Us Weekly exclusively about the secret to their healthy marriage in October 2018. “We both have the same foundation so we are reaching for the same goals in our family,” she told Us. “Communication is so key. It’s hard to communicate sometimes. So it’s easier said then done, but the more you work at it and spend ‘intentional’ time together, not just ‘living together’ your marriage will prosper.”

