Expanding their family! Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announced on Thursday, January 17, that they are expecting their second child together.

“Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!! Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!” the former Spy Kids star, 30, captioned a family photo, in which 2-year-old son Ocean is asleep, via Twitter. “Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!!”

She added: “Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner.”

In the sweet snap, Alexa is holding up a positive pregnancy test, while Carlos, 29, beams with excitement.

The Big Time Rush alum shared the announcement on his Instagram via a kissing selfie with his wife.

“It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!!” Carlos wrote. “2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have “kids”! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!”

Alexa and Carlos tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed Ocean King in December 2016.

The Christmas Made to Order star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about their healthy marriage in October 2018.

“We both have the same foundation so we are reaching for the same goals in our family,” Alexa told Us.

“Communication is so key. It’s hard to communicate sometimes. So it’s easier said then done, but the more you work at it and spend ‘intentional’ time together, not just ‘living together’ your marriage will prosper.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!