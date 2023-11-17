Alexa PenaVega is pregnant with her and husband Carlos PenaVega’s fourth baby.

“Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍,” Alexa, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 17, alongside photos from the couple’s maternity shoot. “Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro! 🎉 .”

Alexa rocked a sparkly pink spandex suit and mint green furry coat as she posed alongside Carlos, 34, who opted for ripped jeans and a layered shirt. In one shot, the Big Time Rush member wrapped his arms around his wife and cradled her stomach. Alexa showed off her growing bump in the second shot as Carlos held up four fingers.

Many of the pair’s friends flocked to the comments to send them their congratulations.

“Can’t stop won’t stop. Congratulations lovesss,” Vanessa Hudgens replied, while Candace Cameron Bure responded: “No way!!!! Congratulations!!!!”

Carlos and Alexa tied the knot in 2014 and famously combined their individual surnames, Pena and Vega. After two years of wedded bliss, they welcomed their first child, son Ocean, 6. The twosome later expanded their family with son Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2, in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

As the PenaVegas have focused on building their family, Alexa and Carlos have also gotten the chance to work together on screen. The duo have starred in several Hallmark projects together, including Enchanted Christmas, Love at Sea, Love in the Limelight and more. In February, Alexa opened up to Us Weekly about how “amazing” it has been to work alongside her husband.

“[Hallmark has] given us so much amazing creative freedom to be able to bring forth projects that we really love [and] that we’re proud of,” she gushed to Us. “Earlier in our careers with Hallmark, there weren’t many actors who were spouses working together. They were the ones that wanted to give us that opportunity to kind of make that happen. And now you see it a lot more in Hollywood, but six years ago? That wasn’t a thing. You didn’t see a whole lot of husband-wife teams on screen.”

Alexa also explained that the spark between her and Carlos hasn’t fizzled after nearly a decade of marriage — it’s only intensified.

“We don’t say that to be, like, cheesy or dorky or whatever. But it’s like, we truly need each other so badly. Could he do it on his own? Could I do it on my own? Yeah, but, I need his love,” she told Us. “I really need his support, and especially in this industry that we’re in and the world that we’re in. You have to surround yourself [with] people who really bring out the best in you. And we do that for each other.”